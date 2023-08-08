Rahul Gandhi Gets His Govt Bungalow Back After Being Reinstated As MP

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got his official government bungalow back on Tuesday after he was reinstated as a Member of Parliament from Wayanad on Monday. Rahul Gandhi was residing in 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow in the national capital since 2005 till he was asked to vacate it following his conviction in the Modi defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi was reappointed as a Member of Parliament following the issuance of a new order by the Lok Sabha secretariat. This new order effectively cancels out the previous one that had resulted in Gandhi being disqualified from his parliamentary role due to his conviction in the 'Modi surname' case.

The events come after the Supreme Court granted relief to Gandhi on Friday by temporarily halting his conviction through an interim order.

The initial notification had been released on March 24, which was a day subsequent to Gandhi's conviction by a Surat court in Gujarat. This conviction was a result of a criminal defamation case that traced back to 2019.

A month after receiving a two-year sentence from the court, he left the residence on April 22. When a lawmaker is sentenced for two years or more, it results in an automatic disqualification. After disqualification, MPs are permitted to keep their official residences for a maximum of one month.

