Rahul Gandhi doesn't have a moral right to remain member: Rajnath Singh in LS on 'rape in India' remark

"I am hurt. The entire country is hurt. Should such people come to the House who make such statements? He should be called to express regret. He should apologise," Singh said.

"He does not have the moral right to continue as a member," he added. The Defence Minister said that party members in the past have apologised in the House for their comments made outside.

Gandhi was present in the House when Singh made the remarks. Congress members were also on their feet like members from treasury benches. Speaker Om Birla then adjourned the House till 12.15 pm.

Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Jharkhand and said, "Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'.

In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word." Later, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die.