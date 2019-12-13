'What else can we expect of Gandhi scion': BJP targets Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark

The Lok Sabha witnessed noisy scenes on Friday soon after it assembled for the day after BJP members demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that 'Make in India' programme was being converted into "Rape in India".
BJP also targeted Rahul Gandhi for his 'rape in India' remark. BJP wrote on Twitter, "After everything fails, Rahul Gandhi is back to insulting and denigrating India! It is crass and insensitive to politicise a heinous crime like rape. But what else can we expect of Gandhi scion..."
The BJP members were on their feet soon after the House met for the day with Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal demanding an apology from Congress leader for his remarks. He was joined by BJP members, including Locket Chatterjee who said the remarks were an insult to the women of the country.
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also strongly objected to Gandhi's remarks and said it was the first time that an MP has made remarks that women in India can be raped. Many members from treasury benches came near the well and shouted slogans that Rahul Gandhi should tender an apology. "Rahul Gandhi maafi mango", they said.
Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Jharkhand and said, "Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word."
(Inputs from Agencies)
