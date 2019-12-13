'What else can we expect of Gandhi scion': BJP targets Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark

The Lok Sabha witnessed noisy scenes on Friday soon after it assembled for the day after BJP members demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that 'Make in India' programme was being converted into "Rape in India".

BJP also targeted Rahul Gandhi for his 'rape in India' remark. BJP wrote on Twitter, "After everything fails, Rahul Gandhi is back to insulting and denigrating India! It is crass and insensitive to politicise a heinous crime like rape. But what else can we expect of Gandhi scion..."