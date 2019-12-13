'He should be punished': Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark

The BJP on Friday launched a blistering attack in the Lok Sabha on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported rape remarks and sought his apology.
Even, Union Minister Smriti Irani tore into Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his "Rape in India" comment at a rally in Jharkhand. "This is for the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country? He should be punished," Irani said in the Lok Sabha, reported NDTV.
"Not all men are rapists. This is an insult to India... Rahul Gandhi is touching 50, and doesn't realise that such a statement seems like an invitation to rape in India," she added further.
BJP members, including ministers, demanded that Gandhi apologise for his remarks, which they said was shameful for the country's women. Many members from the ruling party stood in the aisle, raising slogans. Congress members were also in the aisle. Amid the din, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings of the House around 1130 am for half-an-hour.
Speaking at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Godda on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had reportedly used PM Modi’s flagship ‘Make in India’ project to attack the government over rising crimes against women in the country.
"Modi claims 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'... but from whom to save the girls? Girls have to be protected from BJP MLAs. You might have heard 'Make in India' but it has become 'rape in India'," the Congress leader said.
He also accused the Prime Minister of "working 24 hours to divide the country". "He is trying to create a divide in the name of caste, religion and give others money to Adani and Ambani. We have to stand together," Gandhi said.
He appealed to the people to vote for the Congress and JMM alliance so that "your money could be used for schools, hospitals, drinking water." "Modi claims to fight against corruption then he should answer why stand with most corrupt chief minister of Jharkhand," he said. Rahul Gandhi addressed two rallies in Jharkhand on Thursday.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)