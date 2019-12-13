'He should be punished': Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark

"Not all men are rapists. This is an insult to India... Rahul Gandhi is touching 50, and doesn't realise that such a statement seems like an invitation to rape in India," she added further.

BJP members, including ministers, demanded that Gandhi apologise for his remarks, which they said was shameful for the country's women. Many members from the ruling party stood in the aisle, raising slogans. Congress members were also in the aisle. Amid the din, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings of the House around 1130 am for half-an-hour.

Speaking at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Godda on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had reportedly used PM Modi’s flagship ‘Make in India’ project to attack the government over rising crimes against women in the country.