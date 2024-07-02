Rahul Gandhi Comes Under Fire From Religious Leaders For Showing Images Of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak & Jesus

Leader Of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi | Screen grab

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday opposed Rahul Gandhi showing Lord Shiva's picture in the House. This came after Gandhi, attacking the BJP, said Hinduism is not about spreading fear, hatred, and falsehoods. His remarks came during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hinduism sparked controversy in the Lok Sabha. Union ministers criticised him for denigrating Hindus, while Congress defended his stance. The issue led to a heated debate on political exploitation of religion and biased media coverage.

Speaking in Parliament today, Rahul Gandhi, a Congress MP, stated that "Abhayamudra" is also found in Islam, according to Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council. Islam makes no mention of idolatry and makes no mention of mudras. I dispute it; Islam makes no mention of "Abhayamudra," and Rahul Gandhi ought to retract his assertion.

Gurudwara Patna Sahib President Jagjot Singh made a statement regarding Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament, stating that July 1st is a very sorrowful day because our leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, gave facts about religions in front of the House; he had no information, he presented information that was incomplete, or he presented information that was incorrect. "I would like to ask him to wait to speak until one has a complete understanding of any religion, be it Hinduism, Sikhism, or any other religion." Singh said the talk about 1984 should have been avoided and that he should go visit a few houses in Delhi and apologise to those families.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif said regarding Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament, "We have heard the statement made by the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in which he talked about linking the symbol of 'Abhayamudra' to Islamic prayer or Islamic worship, which is not mentioned in any holy scripture or even in the teachings of saints," It is improper to associate the Islamic faith and philosophy with any other symbolic position. I believe that Rahul Gandhi need to be aware of which symbols belong to which religions."

Swami Avdheshanand Giri comments on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament, saying that "Hindus see God in everyone; they are non-violent, accommodating, and giving." Hindus believe that since everyone on the planet is a member of their family, they should always pray for their well-being, happiness, and respect. It is incorrect to characterise Hindus as violent or to suggest that they incite hatred. You are defaming and disrespecting society as a whole by uttering such things. Hinduism is a very liberal, inclusive, and respectful society that values all people. Rahul Gandhi asserts over and time again that Hindus incite hatred and are aggressive. I abhor these remarks of his. He ought to retract what he said. The saint community is angry, and the entire society is in pain.

He slammed the BJP-led NDA government on various fronts, including the portrayal of Hinduism, during which he displayed a picture of Lord Shiva and later projected images of Guru Nanak, Islamic prayer hands, Mahavir, and Jesus to convey his message of non-violence, which has been taught in all the religious schools and is thoroughly followed by Congress, unlike BJP who threatens religion and uses Hinduism as a weapon for violence. These statements have created controversies.