Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of 'buying' people, says 'only way to win is if Congress has 2/3rd majority in Tamil Nadu'

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi in a scathing attack on BJP at an event at VOC College in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, said there has been a systematic attack on institutions during the last six years and democracy is dead in India.

He said, "in India there is Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, panchayats, judiciary and a free press. These institutions together hold the nation in place. Over the last six years, we’ve seen a systematic attack on all these institutions."

Commenting on the country's democratic condition under BJP government, Rahul said, "democracy does not die with a bang, it dies slowly. I am sad to tell you that democracy is dead in India. It is dead because one organisation, the RSS, has combined with huge finances to penetrate and disturb and destroy our institutional balance."

He further said, "misuse of sedition law and the killing and threatening of people", adding that "the problem is the concentration of capital has combined with organisation of RSS and destroyed the institutional balance in the country".

Gandhi added that the mandate has been taken away from Congress in many states. "If we look at MP, and attempts in Rajasthan, Goa, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Arunachal, these are all Congress governments where people gave the mandate to us and concentration of capital took the mandate away from us."

Slamming BJP for bribing MLA's, minitsers, he said, "today, if the Congress party wants to win an election, the only way to win is if we have 2/3rd majority. If we win by 10-15 seats, it’s not a win. It’s a loss because BJP comes, buys the people and has its own govt".