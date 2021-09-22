Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are like my children: Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh says 'their advisors misguided them'

The turmoil hasn't ended ever since Captain Amarinder Singh had to step out down as the chief minister of Punjab. The veteran Congress leader has been attacking Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and has termed him dangerous saying that the party cannot even win 10 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

An unrelenting Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday declared that he would fight Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elevation to Punjab chief ministership tooth and nail and was ready to make any sacrifice to save the country from such a dangerous man.

"Even as he reiterated his intention to counter any move to make Sidhu the state’s CM face, Capt Amarinder said he'll pit a strong candidate against him in 2022 Assembly polls to ensure his defeat. “He is dangerous for the state,” said the ex-CM.

Speaking about his elevation as the chief minister, he said, his should not have ended like this. Saying Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are like my children the CM added that the Gandhi siblings were quite inexperienced and their advisors were clearly misguiding them.

According to Amarinder Singh's office, the former CM had offered his resignation to Sonia Gandhi 3 weeks earlier but she had asked him to continue. "“If she had called me and asked me to step down, I'd have,” he said, adding that “as a soldier, I know how to do my task and leave once called back," he added.

Amarinder Singh opening up about his equation with the Gandhi family said he is known to the family for the last 50 years but even then they (Gandhi family) do not trust him.

Amarinder Singh slammed Congress party high command's close aides Randeep Singh Surjewala and KC Venugopal for ill-advising Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On Saturday Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab, declaring that he feels "humiliated" and said he won’t accept state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu as the next CM or the party face in the Assembly polls.

Sidhu was made the state Congress chief earlier this year despite opposition by Amarinder Singh.

In another interaction with the media Amarinder Singh said he won’t accept Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab chief minister, describing him as "a total disaster".

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 07:40 PM IST