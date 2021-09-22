Congress won't bag even 10 seats under Navjot Singh Sidhu's leadership: Capt Amarinder Singh ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday attacking Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the party won't even win 10 seats in the Assembly Polls which is scheduled to take place in March 2022. Terming Sidhu 'dangerous' Amarinder Singh furthered his attack on Congress party high command's close aides Randeep Singh Surjewala and KC Venugopal for ill-advising Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

His remarks on the party comes after he had to step down as the chief minister of Punjab, in an interview with India TV, Amarinder Singh opening up about his equation with the Gandhi family, Amarinder Singh said he is known to the family for the last 50 years but even then they (Gandhi family) do not trust him.

"I feel humiliated," Amarinder Singh told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

On Saturday Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab, declaring that he feels "humiliated" and said he won’t accept state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu as the next CM or the party face in the Assembly polls.

Sidhu was made the state Congress chief earlier this year despite opposition by Amarinder Singh.

In another interaction with the media Amarinder Singh said he won’t accept Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab chief minister, describing him as "a total disaster".

The man who could not handle one ministry, can never run entire Punjab, he said. Replying to a question, he said he will never agree to Navjot Singh Sidhu as the next chief minister.

"He is a total disaster. When he was a minister (in Amarinder cabinet), he could not even run one ministry, now can he run entire Punjab? I know that man has no capability at all," said Amarinder Singh.

If Sidhu is made the face of the Congress for the Punjab polls, Singh said he will oppose him "tooth and nail".

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 06:34 PM IST