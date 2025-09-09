 Infosys Board To Consider Share Buyback Proposal On September 11
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechInfosys Board To Consider Share Buyback Proposal On September 11

Infosys Board To Consider Share Buyback Proposal On September 11

The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion of the board meeting on September 11, 2025, it added.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Infosys |

India's second-largest IT services company Infosys on Monday said its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on September 11.

Infosys' BSE intimation on buyback did not provide other details."...the Board of Directors of Infosys Limited will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on September 11, 2025, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion of the board meeting on September 11, 2025, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bengaluru-headquartered company had, in 2022, announced a share buyback of Rs 9,300 crore via an open market route for a maximum price of Rs 1,850 per equity share.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Rises 14 Paise To 87.95 Against US Dollar, Tracking Positive Trend In Domestic Equities Despite US Tariff Concerns
Rupee Rises 14 Paise To 87.95 Against US Dollar, Tracking Positive Trend In Domestic Equities Despite US Tariff Concerns
'I Love You, Papa': Ayush Komkar's Father Attends Funeral In Pune With Greeting Card After Release From Nagpur Jail On Parole (VIDEO)
'I Love You, Papa': Ayush Komkar's Father Attends Funeral In Pune With Greeting Card After Release From Nagpur Jail On Parole (VIDEO)
IGNOU December TEE Registration 2025: Application Process Ends Soon; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
IGNOU December TEE Registration 2025: Application Process Ends Soon; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Kulgam Encounter Enters Day 2: Two Soldiers, Two Terrorists Killed In Fierce Gunbattle
Kulgam Encounter Enters Day 2: Two Soldiers, Two Terrorists Killed In Fierce Gunbattle

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TCS Layoffs: Employee Forced Into Early Retirement After 30 Years, Claims No 'Severance Or...

TCS Layoffs: Employee Forced Into Early Retirement After 30 Years, Claims No 'Severance Or...

Infosys Board To Consider Share Buyback Proposal On September 11

Infosys Board To Consider Share Buyback Proposal On September 11

Online Gaming Ban: Supreme Court Transfers Pleas Against New Bill In Various HCs To Itself

Online Gaming Ban: Supreme Court Transfers Pleas Against New Bill In Various HCs To Itself

Ban On Facebook, Instagram, Other Social Media Apps Must Be Lifted Immediately: Nepal's Former Dy PM...

Ban On Facebook, Instagram, Other Social Media Apps Must Be Lifted Immediately: Nepal's Former Dy PM...

Peter Navarro Escalates War Of Words, Launches Fresh Attack On Elon Musk

Peter Navarro Escalates War Of Words, Launches Fresh Attack On Elon Musk