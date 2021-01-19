Ragini Dwivedi's bail hearing tomorrow

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing to Thursday on a petition filed by Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi (30), seeking bail in an alleged drug abuse case.

The hearing was put off by a three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, and also comprising Justices Navin Sinha and Indu Malhotra.

The Kannada film actress moved the Apex Court against the Karnataka High Court on November 3 refusing her the relief. She was arrested in Bengaluru on September 4 for her alleged association with an international drug peddling racket involved in supplying psychedelic drugs to customers at rave parties and other events.

Ragini has been booked under provisions of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Acts, for her alleged involvement in the drugs case. She has claimed that the prosecution had allegedly framed her in the false case to attract public attention.