Raghav Chadha files complaint against BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta and others for 'vandalising' office

On Thursday, Chaddha's office was vandalised, allegedly by BJP workers, over the party's support to the protesting farmers. "They said warn Kejriwal that he should stop taking the side of the farmers," Chadha told the reporters. However, the BJP denied the allegations saying the attack was orchestrated by the AAP.

"Around 250 people barged into my office and broke the glasses, doors and pots. They threatened my staff and attacked them," claimed Chadha. The BJP workers had come to the DJB headquarters to protest and the police allowed them to enter the premises, he added.

"BJP goons have attacked the @DelhiJalBoard headquarters. My entire office has been vandalized. Staff has been threatened," the AAP leader tweeted. Chadha also tweeted a video clip purportedly showing broken doors, glass, pots, furniture and bloodstains on the floor.