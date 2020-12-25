Raghav Chadha files complaint against BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta and others for 'vandalising' office

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Friday filed a complaint against BJP leaders, including BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta, for "illegally entering" into Delhi Jal Board's headquarters on Thursday "with a violent mob and creating ruckus".
AAP took to Twitter and made the announcement. "Important: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman @raghav_chadha files complaint against BJP leaders, including BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta, for illegally entering into Delhi Jal Board's Headquarter with a violent mob and creating ruckus," the Arvind Kejriwal-led party tweeted.
On Thursday, Chaddha's office was vandalised, allegedly by BJP workers, over the party's support to the protesting farmers. "They said warn Kejriwal that he should stop taking the side of the farmers," Chadha told the reporters. However, the BJP denied the allegations saying the attack was orchestrated by the AAP.
"Around 250 people barged into my office and broke the glasses, doors and pots. They threatened my staff and attacked them," claimed Chadha. The BJP workers had come to the DJB headquarters to protest and the police allowed them to enter the premises, he added.
"BJP goons have attacked the @DelhiJalBoard headquarters. My entire office has been vandalized. Staff has been threatened," the AAP leader tweeted. Chadha also tweeted a video clip purportedly showing broken doors, glass, pots, furniture and bloodstains on the floor.
Meanwhile, AAP accused Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta of orchestrating the attack. "Attack on @raghav_chadha's office was led by Delhi BJP Chief @adeshguptabjp. Adesh Gupta led the violent mob and vandalized the office," AAP tweeted from its official handle.
However, the BJP hit out at AAP and claimed that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's job is lying and diverting people’s attention from real issues. "AAP's job is to lie and divert attention from the real issues. The BJP will continue to fight for the interests of the people of Delhi and thus will keep on exposing AAP. Today, CM Kejriwal's tanker scam has come to the public, this is why CM and his leaders are upset.#KejriwalTankerGhotala."