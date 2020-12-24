AAP MLA Raghav Chadha's DJB office vandalised, party blames 'mob led by Delhi BJP chief'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday claimed the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vandalised the office of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and threatened the staff too.

Raghav Chadha, the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, tweeted a video of the damaged area.

"BJP goons have attacked the @DelhiJalBoard headquarters. My entire office has been vandalized. Staff has been threatened," the AAP leader tweeted.