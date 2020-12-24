AAP MLA Raghav Chadha's DJB office vandalised, party blames 'mob led by Delhi BJP chief'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday claimed the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vandalised the office of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and threatened the staff too.
Raghav Chadha, the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, tweeted a video of the damaged area.
"BJP goons have attacked the @DelhiJalBoard headquarters. My entire office has been vandalized. Staff has been threatened," the AAP leader tweeted.
“I will address an Important Press Conference at 4pm at @AamAadmiParty Headquarters on this violent attack by BJP and the real reason behind it,” he further said in another tweet.
Meanwhile, AAP has accused Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta of orchestrating the attack. "Attack on @raghav_chadha's office was led by Delhi BJP Chief @adeshguptabjp. Adesh Gupta led the violent mob and vandalized the office," AAP tweeted from its official handle.
Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticised the incident and slammed BJP. "What kind of goondaism is this in the national capital? First they house arrested CM @ArvindKejriwal. Then they attacked Dy CM @msisodia’s family. And now this deadly attack on the office of @raghav_chadha. @AmitShah is not able to forget the defeat in the election and is resorting to all this,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
However, the BJP has hit out at AAP and claimed that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's job is lying and diverting people’s attention from real issues. "AAP's job is to lie and divert attention from the real issues. The BJP will continue to fight for the interests of the people of Delhi and thus will keep on exposing AAP. Today, CM Kejriwal's tanker scam has come to the public, this is why CM and his leaders are upset.#KejriwalTankerGhotala."