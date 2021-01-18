Rafale jet, newly-inducted by Indian Air Force, to feature in Republic Day parade for the first time

In the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically, and conducts rolls before stabilising at higher altitude.

"The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation," said Wing Commander Indranil Nandi.

A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on January 26, he said.