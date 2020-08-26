Radha Ashtami 2020: Date, timing, significance and all you need to know about this day

Radha Ashtami is a Hindu Festival and is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Radha, Lord Krishna's consort.

She is believed to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, as per Hindu Mythology.

This day is celebrated with fervour across India, however, this year due to the pandemic, the celebrations will not be as grand compared to previous years.

Devotees visit the temple and offer their prayers to Radhe Krishna on this day. Temple priests perform puja and the idol is dressed with flowers.

Date and timings

Radha Ashtami falls 15 days after Janmashtami - birth anniversary of Lord Krishna as per Hindu calender. And if one follows the Gregorian calendar, the day falls in August or September.

As per the Hindu Calendar, Radha Ashtami will be celebrated on August 26 this year.

Ashtami Tithi begins on August 25 at 12.21 pm and ends on August 26 at 10.39 am.

Significance and how is the day observed

The festival is celebrated in the month of Bhadrapada on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha.

On this day, devotees of Radhe Krishna wake up before sunrise and worship their deity. Devotees also observe a fast on this day.

Kalash Pujan is performed during the day and devotees offer fruits and flowers to the deity. Mantras are chanted at the temple as the priest performs aarti.