QR Code Scams Becoming Popular Among Cyber Crimes; Police Issues Advisory

Police Issues Advisory On Emergent QR Code Scam | Representative pic

Police have issued an advisory for citizens, cautioning them about an emergent Quick Response (QR) code scam. This fraud is a type of cybercrime where criminals attempt to steal users data by making them scan a malicious QR code.

QR code scams have become more and more popular

According to the advisory, QR code scams have become more and more popular amongst cyber-criminals. By simply getting the victim to scan a malicious QR code, fraudsters gain access to the victim's sensitive data and carry out financial frauds, the advisory states.

To avoid falling prey to QR code fraud, the advisory states, never scan a QR code box that doesnt appear to be linked to anything else and has no accompany-ing text. Be wary of scanning a QR code in public places, like transport depots, bus stops or city centres. If you decide to scan, check whether the code is pasted on a sticker. If it's a sticker, dont scan, the advisory further states.

"Use a scanner app that actually checks the website the QR code is pointing to, before taking you there. If you scan a code and find yourself on a webpage that asks for confidential information like passwords, even if it looks genuine, dont key in the information," the advisory warns. Citizens can call 1930 to register a cybercrime complaint, or contact the nearest police station to file their complaint or file a complaint online at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)