Put a tear in our eyes: Officials wear helmets while selling onions in Patna

The employees of Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited (Biscomaun) are selling onions while wearing helmets to protect themselves from any possible public outrage.

People were seen standing in long serpentine queues, waiting for hours, outside the mobile outlets of Biscomaun to get onions at Rs 35 per kilogram.

Biscomaun employees were apprehensive that the people could go berserk at any time, though there was no dearth of onions.

They rued the fact that the administration has not provided any police protection, and so they have no other option but to wear helmets to save themselves.