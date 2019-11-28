Not an Onion story: Thieves stole 250 kg onions, worth Rs 25,000 in Gujarat

At a time when onion prices have skyrocketed to Rs 100 per kg, the staple caught the attention of thieves here who stole 250 kg of the bulb, worth Rs 25,000 in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident occurred outside a vegetable shop in the Palanpur Patiya area of Gujarat's Surat city in the early hours of the day, an employee of the shop said.

"As per our daily routine, we kept five sacks of onions, each weighing 50 kg, outside the shop on Wednesday night. However, for the first time, someone stole those onions worth Rs 25,000," Amit Kanojia, an employee of the vegetable vendor said.