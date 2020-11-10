Plurals Party's Pushpam Priya Chaudhary fails to make an impact in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, 28, a London School of Economics (LSE) alumnus, who had floated her own political outfit 'Plurals Party' and declared herself a contender for the Bihar Chief ministerial post, suffered a blow on Tuesday after trends of the Bihar Assembly results showed her trailing from both the assembly seats she contested from.

Chaudhary has contested from the Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna district and the Bisfi seat in Madhubani district where she had merely received a few votes on both the seats. On the Bisfi seat, she had managed to bag less votes than None of the Above (NOTA) option.

From the Bisfi seat, Pushpam had managed just 49 votes when reports last came in. From this seat BJP candidate Haribhushan Thakur is leading with 5,541 votes while RJD MLA Dr. Fayaz Ahmad had got 3,383 votes according to counting trends. Pushpam Priya has bagged less than NOTA votes from this seat. Nearly 181 votes have been cast as NOTA as per the current poll results . At present, 9,802 votes have been counted on this seat.