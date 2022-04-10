Puri: ASI warns Odisha govt of possible threat to Jagannath Temple due to ongoing heritage corridor work

Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has warned the Odisha government of a possible threat to Jagannath Temple in Puri owing to the ongoing heritage corridor work.

According to ASI officials due to massive digging activities near the temple and usage of giant earth-moving machines and excavators near the temple there can be cracks in the age-old gothic Jagannath temple.

“Our Director General V Vidyavathi had visited the site and gave the observation to the Odisha government in connection to preserving old monuments,” said ASI Bhubaneswar official.

The Puri Heritage Corridor Project aims to transform the abode of Lord Jagannath into an international heritage centre.

Amidst the ongoing controversy in the construction works, posters have been set up near the construction work about the usefulness of the building of the heritage corridor.

A poster said the usefulness of building a reception hall, toilets in the project and another poster shows the pillars that are being built near the West Gate of Lord Jagannath temple.

After the controversy started, the Odisha government had formed an eight-member House Committee under the chairmanship of Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to inspect the construction work and impact of the work on Jagannath Temple.

However, Jayanti Sarangi, BJP MLA from Puri, has alleged that construction work is being carried out very close to the temple without any permission from National Monument Authority (NMA) and ASI.

Meanwhile, BJD MP from Puri Pinaki Mishra said that he did not lie in Parliament and the NMA had issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the construction of the heritage corridor.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma had, however, said that there was no violation of norms and all the construction will be carried out in coordination with the ASI.

The Rs 3,200 crore project includes 22 projects to be executed in three phases within a couple of years.

