West Bengal: Infighting within TMC leaders, Kunal Ghosh targets Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: In yet another infighting incident within the ruling Trinamool Congress, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Sunday without naming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim slammed him.

Ghosh also claimed that God and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee know that he never wanted to contest any election to be a minister.

“I love Trinamool Congress especially under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. I told her that I don’t want to contest any polls to become Minister, MP, MLA or even a councilor. I don’t belong to the race with those who are power hungry,” said Ghosh.

Without naming anyone, Ghosh also claimed that he would prefer to ‘die’ than to be answerable to any third person or ‘paid’ people.

It can be recalled that in the alleged scam in SSC recruitment, Ghosh a couple of days back said that the former education minister Partha Chatterjee can say what exactly happened in SSC.

“Whatever had happened didn’t happen during the term of present education Minister Bratya Basu and former education Minister Partha Chatterjee can answer. Since I am not a part of the cabinet I cannot say,” Ghosh was heard saying.

Following Ghosh’s comment, Hakim claimed that Ghosh is not a part of the cabinet and he cannot answer anything on this.

“No one in TMC is corrupt. I am also a part of the cabinet and if anything wrong has happened we will solve it. Kunal is not a part of the cabinet and cannot comment on it,” Hakim said.

A day after Ghosh commented about the former education minister went to meet Chatterjee but couldn’t as Chatterjee was busy with other appointments.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 10:28 PM IST