'Purey duniya pe pressure...': CM Modi's old comment goes viral amid Trump's 'retaliation' fiasco

We live in a technological age, where all our recorded moments remain immortalised, and even offhand comments come back to haunt us. This is perhaps more so, when you've been under the spotlight for decades -- such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to share another social media user's video, where Chief Minister Modi (he held the office from 2001 to 2014) talks about how India should fear nobody.

"And as always, PM Modi finds no friend in ex CM Modi!" wrote Tharoor.

In the short video clip the then Chief Minister can be heard talking about international pressure and how it might affect India.

"India's population is 100 crore, India has the capacity to create international pressure," Modi can be heard saying.