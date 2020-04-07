Amit Malviya slams 'media spin' of Donald Trump's 'retaliation' statement, Twitter bemused

Amit Malviya is not the first name that springs to mind when one things of fact checking or credible, researched information. The BJP IT cell chief has waded into more than his fair share of controversy over the years with at times not-quite accurate posts.

On Tuesday, following US President Donald Trump's comments suggesting that India would face apt retaliation if the country did not supply hydroxychloroquine to battle the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"I spoke to him (PM Modi), Sunday morning and I said we appreciate it that you are allowing our supply (of Hydroxychloroquine) to come out, if he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be?" news agency ANI quoted the President as saying.

Malviya however has a slightly different take on things. Attaching the video he wrote that Trump had said "I didn’t hear that was his (PM Modi) decision... I would be surprised if he would... India does very well with US for many years...". Here, he urged people to "listen in full", before going on to take a dig at the media, stating that their spin on things was "Trump threatens India".