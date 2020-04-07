Amit Malviya slams 'media spin' of Donald Trump's 'retaliation' statement, Twitter bemused

Amit Malviya is not the first name that springs to mind when one things of fact checking or credible, researched information. The BJP IT cell chief has waded into more than his fair share of controversy over the years with at times not-quite accurate posts.
On Tuesday, following US President Donald Trump's comments suggesting that India would face apt retaliation if the country did not supply hydroxychloroquine to battle the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"I spoke to him (PM Modi), Sunday morning and I said we appreciate it that you are allowing our supply (of Hydroxychloroquine) to come out, if he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be?" news agency ANI quoted the President as saying.
Malviya however has a slightly different take on things. Attaching the video he wrote that Trump had said "I didn’t hear that was his (PM Modi) decision... I would be surprised if he would... India does very well with US for many years...". Here, he urged people to "listen in full", before going on to take a dig at the media, stating that their spin on things was "Trump threatens India".
While there were some who joined Malviya and even went a few steps further in their criticism of the media, not everyone had the same opinion. Many urged mMalviya to take his own advice an listen to the entire clip.
"Listen to last 5 seconds... He threatens India," said one Twitter user.
"You and your team are master in editing videos, still you forgot to remove last few seconds from this video," read another comment.
On the other hand there were also supporters. "Media has nothing they just spin the words..." proclaimed one user.
"My my my, twisted the entire statement! In times of #DeadlyChineseVirus pandemic, #FakeNews pandemic is equally nurturing. @MIB_India Are you going to take any action or you are just there to do PressConferences and attend/felicitate #Liberals, #FakeNews pedlers?" exclaimed another.
Take a look at some of the tweets:
