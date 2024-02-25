Punjab's Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh Condemns 'Barbaric Act' By Haryana Police On Farmers

Captain Amarinder Singh+ | PTI

Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday condemned, what he termed as "the barbaric act of violence" committed by Haryana police on a farmer who was recently grievously hurt during farmers’ protest at Khanauri border.

Capt Amarinder Singh, who had joined BJP in September 2022, after quitting Congress due to bitter bickering within - took to X and said, "I strongly condemn the barbaric act of violence committed by the Haryana Police on our young farmer Pritpal Singh. I urge Haryana CM @mlkhattar to take strict action against the policemen who are guilty of badly beating up an unarmed youngster who was just serving the langar to people’."

Haryana is ruled by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-Jannayak Janta Party combine government.

Even though state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar had recently mourned the death of a young farmer Shubh Karan at Khanauri border and also sought stern action against those responsible for the same, it was the first time Capt Amarinder Singh had spoken against the BJP government.

Meanwhile, several farm leaders also slammed the Haryana police which, they alleged, had ``abducted’’ an injured Pritpal Singh and taken to PGI, Rohtak. He was, however, brought to PGIMER, Chandigarh and undergoing treatment there on Sunday.

For the record, the case of Punjab farmer Pritpal Singh had snowballed since February 21 when the rumours about a farmer’s abduction went viral prompting Haryana police to clarify that the youngster – it had then identified as Preet Singh – was admitted to PGI, Rohtak for treatment and was out of danger.

No FIR in Subhkaran's death case

Meanwhile, the cremation of the 22-year old farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who had died on Khanauri border recently, had yet not been done as his family and farm leaders demanded that an FIR be first registered against those responsible for his death.

However, according to media reports, the Punjab police expressed its inability to do so as Shubhkaran was said to have been injured under the Garhi police station area which was in Jind district’s jurisdiction.

Net services back in 7 districts

Meanwhile, the mobile internet services were restored in the seven districts of Haryana, which were suspended since February 11 in the wake of February 13 farmers’ 'Delhi Chalo' march.

It may be recalled that the internet services were suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar. The said curb was imposed to avert any disturbance of peace and law and order situation in the said districts of Haryana.