Haryana: INLD State President & Ex-MLA Nafe Singh Rathi Shot Dead In Bahadurgarh; Video Surfaces

In a shocking incident in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, the INLD state president and former MLA, Nafe Singh Rathi, was shot dead on Sunday. The assailants opened fire on Rathi's car, leaving numerous bullet marks on its windows. Three others were also shot in the the horrific incident. Nafe Singh Rathi was rushed to Brahmagakti Sanjeevani Hospital in the city, where he succumbed to injuries.

A video of the shooting has been doing rounds on the social media. It showed multiple bullets holes on the car and Rathi being shot.

Warning: Below video contains graphic imagery. Discretion advised

INLD State President and former MLA, Nafe Singh Rathi, has been targeted in a deadly attack. Nafe Singh Rathi and four others are in critical condition, with 3 security personnel sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The incident took place near Barahi Phatak Bahadurgarh Haryana… pic.twitter.com/XY3Rth4h8B — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) February 25, 2024

The indiscriminate firing occurred near Barahi Gate, reportedly suggests a carefully planned attack. Three security personnel accompanying Rathi also sustained multiple bullet injuries during the assault. The attackers, reportedly using an I-10 vehicle, quickly fled the scene following the incident.

"He (Nafe Singh Rathee) has died. One of our party workers was with him, he has also died," Haryana INLD leader Abhay Chautala told ANI.

The police initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. The motive behind the attack remains unclear at this point, and authorities are actively working to apprehend the perpetrators.

"We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon," Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain told ANI.