UP Shocker: Husband Thrashes Wife, Shoots At Her In Lucknow; Neighbours Carry Injured Woman To Hospital On Bike (VIDEO)

UP Shocker: Husband Thrashes, Shoots At Wife In Lucknow; Neighbours Carry Injured Woman To Hospital On Bike.

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a man shot his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday. The incident occurred at the Kashi Ram Colony in Lucknow's Para Police Station area. The woman sustained serious injuries after being shot by her husband. She was rushed to the hospital on a bike and is receiving treatment for injury due to the gunshots at the Trauma Center.

The injured woman has been identified as Soni Jaiswal and was married to the accused husband around six months ago. The accused has been identified as Vimal and he shot his wife with his licensed revolver, as per reports. The neighbours rushed to the house after hearing gunshots and took the injured woman on a bike to the hospital.

The husband is absconding

The accused husband is absconding after committing the crime and police have initiated a search operation to nab the culprit. There are reports that the woman was shot in the abdomen which caused severe injuries to her. There are reports that the woman had left her first husband and married the accused around sic months ago.

Woman was thrashed before being shot

The sister of the injured woman claimed that the husband called her somewhere near the canal on pretext of talking to her. The woman further claimed that the man started thrashing her and also fired gunshots at her with his licensed revolver. She also said that she was called to the police station after the incident occurred.

Police investigation underway

The incident took place in New Kashiram Colony Block No. 28/12 of Police Station Para, Hans Kheda. The police arrived on the spot after receiving the information of the crime. The police have claimed that an investigation has been ordered in connection with the crime and also said that further action will be taken after the investigation.