Farmers Protest: Haryana Police Takes U-Turn, Says No NSA Against Farmer Leaders

Haryana police appealed to the protesters and their leaders to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities in maintaining law and order.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 06:37 PM IST
File pic

Chandigarh, February 23: Taking a U-turn, the Haryana police on Friday reversed its decision to invoke the national security Act (NSA) against the protesting farm leaders at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana.

Inspector general of police, Ambala range, Haryana, Sibash Kabiraj said in a statement that it was to clarify to all the concerned that the matter of invoking the provisions of NSA on some farmer leaders of Ambala district had been reconsidered and it had been decided that the same would not be invoked.

No NSA On Farmer Leaders:

Police Appeals To Farmers For Peace:

However, Haryana police appealed to the protesters and their leaders to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities in maintaining law and order, he added.

It may be recalled that the Ambala police had on Thursday night reportedly decided to slap NSA on some farm leaders and started the procedure to seize their properties and bank accounts after the protesters damaged government and private properties in the district.

