Haryana Budget Session Day 3: Congress' No Trust Motion Against Manohar Lal Khattar Government Falls Flat

Haryana Assembly | (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh, February 22: The no-confidence motion brought by the Congress against the Haryana Cabinet-led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was unanimously rejected through voice vote after the main opposition party’s MLAs walked out from the House expressing dissatisfaction with the CM’s reply, during the during the ongoing budget session of the Haryana assembly here on Thursday.

Reacting to the Congress’ walkout, the chief minister said that the Congress had previously brought a no-confidence motion in the year 2021 as well, and at that time there were about three-and-a-half years were left in the government’s tenure, and the Congress dreamt that if the government fell, they would come to power. But the Congress members again failed to seriously discuss any issue on no-confidence motion and therefore had purposely walked out from the House.

CM Needles Congress:

The chief minister said that the Opposition must bring no-confidence motion before the assembly election, so that Congress MLAs could once again pay attention to the development works done by the present state government, otherwise, Congress was habitual of leaving the House after expressing their views.

He said that the Congress had a culture of showing distrust to everything. "Whenever anything happens in the national interest, Congress never shows any confidence," he quipped.

Citing examples, the chief minister said that when the discussion of removing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was going on, Congress expressed disbelief that it could not happen. In the case of triple talaq, Congress also expressed disbelief. Not only that, Congress did not have confidence that the temple of Lord Rama could be built.

CM Lists His Govt's Achievements:

Highlighting corruption-free governance, transparency in government functioning and various developmental initiatives undertaken during the present government, he said that during the tenure of the present state government, jobs were being given to the youth without any 'Parchi-Kharchi' (political recommendations or bribes) and now even people had a trust in this government that a child belonging to a poor family could also get a government job on merit basis.