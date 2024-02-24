Farmers Protest: Candle March At Haryana Borders On Saturday For FIR Against Shubhkaran's Killers

Representational Image | IANS / Qamar Sibtain

Insisting for an immediate FIR against those responsible for killing of the young farmer Shubhkaran, who died at Khanauri border during farmers’ protest two days ago, the farm leaders on Friday said that they would hold a candle march at Shambhu and Khanauri borders on Saturday against the Centre and the Haryana action against farmers.

No decision on "Delhi Chalo" march

Farm leaders including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher said that a decision for their "Delhi Chalo" march would be taken later as after the candle march on the two borders, the farmers would burn effigies of WTO on February 25 and would decide their future strategy after February 26.

It may be recalled that tension prevailed on the two Haryana borders named above as swarms of protesting farmers from Punjab – who seemed determined to head to Delhi to press for their demands including MSP for their crops and loan waivers – continued to swell since Monday.

It was on Monday night after the farmer leaders had rejected the Centre’s offer of legal guarantee for five crops – maize, cotton and three pulses – the fourth meeting between the farmer leaders and a team led by three Union ministers on February 18.

The farm leaders had said that they rejected the Centre’s offer and that their "Delhi Chalo" march would begin on February 21 at 11 am if the Centre did not respond with a solution to their demands by then. However, they again announced a two-day pause after Centre offered another round of talks and there was a death of a 22-year-old farmer, Shubhkaran Singh at Khanauri border.