Punjab: SAD flays AAP government for diverting doctors, staff at health centres to mohalla clinics

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal legal wing president Arshdeep Singh Kler on Tuesday condemned the ruling Aam Aadmi Party Government for its step to close down rural dispensaries and transferring doctors and staff to the “mohalla clinics” being set up by the Punjab Government.

Notably, senior Akali leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema on Monday tweeted that a Mansa administration order had asked all the doctors/pharmacy officers and class IV employees posted at rural health centres of the district to lock the facilities and join the AAP clinics.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Kler said the move would not only destroy the rural health infrastructure developed over decades but deprive the villagers of health services.

Kler launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for becoming party to Arvind Kejriwal’s conspiracy to destroy Sikh heritage by changing the nomenclature of satellite health centres established in memory of five Panj Piaras (the five beloved ones) of Sri Guru Gobind Singh in Amritsar.

He said the Chief Minister had also hurt Sikh sentiments by affixing his picture on the health centres. “This is the same person who projected himself as a votary against picture politics,” Kler said, adding, Mann had stooped so low that he replaced the picture of Sri Darbar Sahib with his own on the State Government's calendar.

Demanding an apology for the insult to Panj Piaras, he alleged the AAP Government had proposed to misuse the funds by planning a Rs30 crore campaign to publicise the Rs10 crore AAP clinic initiative.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)