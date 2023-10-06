Punjab Police To Introduce AI To Reduce Road Fatalities

Representational photo |

Chandigarh: With an aim to ensure safer and more efficient transportation network across the state, the Punjab Police traffic wing on Friday signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with four distinguished organisations.

These companies are MapMyIndia, Punjab-based SAFE Society, Gurugram-based Intozi Tech Pvt. Ltd. and Jaipur-based Muskaan Foundation.

The development came ahead of the launch of the state police’s Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) - a special police team dedicated towards road safety and effectively chasing criminals.

The additional director general of police (ADGP), traffic, A S Rai said that these companies would use advanced scientific approaches to cultivate a culture of scientific inquiry and knowledge creation to enhance road safety and traffic management strategies, while, the intervention of Artificial Intelligence (AI) would empower road safety and optimise traffic control to manage traffic and accidents, prevented.

He said that the combined expertise and data exchange would facilitate applied research, which could be used to disseminate research findings for the broader benefit of society. This collaboration will foster innovation and knowledge-sharing in the field of road safety, he added.

Director of Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre Dr Navdeep Asija said that this was yet another initiative by the Punjab police to bring scientific temperament into road safety and these collaborations would further enhance our data-driven decision-making capabilities within the traffic wing of Punjab police.

The 4 organisations:

Map My India: Will provide real-time traffic advisories and navigation services, integrating crucial information such as accidents, road closures, and VIP movements.

Intozi Tech: Will be instrumental in harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimise traffic management, contributing to a safer and more efficient road network.

SAFE Society: Will collaborate in conducting road safety audits, identifying black spots, and initiating improvement works to enhance road safety.

Muskaan Foundation: Will play a pivotal role in road safety education and awareness programs, capacity building for police personnel, technical road safety audits, black spot identification, and improvement works.

