Punjab police at BJP leader's house over fake video of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Officers of the Punjab Police have arrived at the home of Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal after a complaint was filed over tweeting a fake video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The police from Punjab, where Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, is in power, came in a car "to arrest me", Jindal tweeted. He further added that he is not going to be afraid of Arvind Kejriwal and keep telling truth.

Earlier, the Punjab Police had registered an FIR against Jindal for allegedly sharing on his Twitter handle a “doctored video clip” of Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal. This was the third FIR that has been lodged against a BJP leader, who is not from the state, after the AAP formed government here.

The latest FIR was registered Thursday night against Delhi BJP’s media cell head Naveen Kumar Jindal at Phase 11 police station in Mohali. Jindal has been booked on the basis of a complaint filed by advocate Gurbhej Singh, who practises at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and works with legal cell of AAP, sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh, SHO Phase-11 police station, Friday said.

“The complainant alleged that Jindal, on his Twitter handle, shared a cropped video from the original footage of an interview given by Arvind Kejriwal to a TV channel and doctored the original content. The complainant said that some words of the Delhi chief minister from the original interview have been dropped,” the SHO pointed out.

The video clip was posted on April 6 and was still available on Jindal;s Twitter handle at the time of filing this report.

According to the complainant, the “doctored” part of the video pertains to Kejriwal’s comment on providing clean and transparent governance.

The police official said that an FIR has been registered under sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged a document or electronic record), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 02:16 PM IST