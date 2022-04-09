Big jolt to AAP in Himachal as state president Anup Kesari joins BJP, accuses Kejriwal of 'insulting' state leaders during roadshow

In a major setback to Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal Pradesh, its state unit AAP president Anup Kesari, general secretary organisation Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the national capital.

Anup Kesari and two other party workers who joined BJP ahead of upcoming state Assembly elections expressed their disappointment with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of "being ignorant" during a roadshow in Mandi constituency a few days ago.

Speaking to ANI, Kesari said, "We have been working round the clock with utmost honesty and dedication for AAP for the past eight years in Himachal Pradesh. However, Arvind Kejriwal overlooked the state party workers when he came for a rally and roadshow in Mandi. In the hill state, AAP workers considered this ignorance as an insult and quit the party for self-respect." "We are very much disappointed with him (Kejriwal). He could not even turn his eyes towards us who work day and night for the party. Only Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were the key highlights of the roadshow in Mandi," Kesari stated.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur inducted the three leaders at BJP National President JP Nadda's residence.

Meanwhile, Nadda will also be on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh beginning today till April 12.

The development came days after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal-led party held a roadshow and rally in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. The rally witnessed thousands of supporters in the hill state.

The AAP is now eyeing Himachal Pradesh after a thumping victory in Punjab. Notably, assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place in December this year. AAP will now contest all 68 seats in the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain also announced that the party would contest the Shimla Municipal Corporation election.

Talking about the poll promises, Jain announced that the AAP government if comes to power would provide free electricity and water to the people of Himachal as well as education and health facilities.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:18 AM IST