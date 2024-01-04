Punjab Police Arrest Smuggler With 2 Kg Of 'Ice Drug' & Chinese Pistol Dropped Via Drone

Punjab Police Arrests Smuggler With 2 Kg Of 'Ice Drug' & Chinese Pistol Dropped Via Drone | Representational Image

Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have busted a cross-border drug and arms smuggling racket operated by Pakistan-based smugglers with the arrest of a key person after recovering 2 kg "ice drug" (methamphetamine).

Details of the arrest

Stating that the arrested smuggler has been identified as Simranjit Singh, alias Simar Maan, a resident of village Gaggarmal in Amritsar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that apart from seizing a consignment of "ice drugs," police had also recovered a highly sophisticated .30-bore Chinese pistol along with five live cartridges from his possession.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused was directly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers Pathan and Amer, who were supplying him with drugs and weapons from across the border using a drone. The accused further used to supply the "ice drugs" across the state, he said.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following inputs about the attempt to influx of a large quantity of Ice drug and weapon consignment by Pak-based smugglers in the state, police teams carried out an extensive operation in the Chheharta area here and arrested the accused Simar Maan when he was waiting for someone to deliver this consignment.

Further investigations underway

CP Bhullar said that further investigations are being conducted to unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers, and their buyers. It is pertinent to mention here that the commercial quantity of heroin is 250 grams, whereas the commercial quantity of "ice drugs" is 50 grams.