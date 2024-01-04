Punjab Crime: Miscreants Throw Acid At Shopkeeper In Patiala; Incident Caught On CCTV | Twitter

Patiala: In a shocking incident, a shopkeeper suffered serious injuries after acid was thrown at him by unidentified miscreants in Punjab's Patiala. The incident has exposed the reality of the state of law and order under the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aap Party (AAP) in the state. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the shop, and it can be seen in the video that the man was attacked at a grocery shop in broad daylight with acid.

Around two or three people threw acid at the man

The video shows that around two or three people came on a bike and threw acid at the man standing outside a grocery store in Sanaur Bazaar in Patiala. After being attacked, the youth is seen trying to tear his clothes as he was feeling a burning sensation in his body due to the acid attack. He tore his jeans and T-shirt which he was wearing. Smoke emanating from his body was also seen in the video.

The victim has been identified as Nikhil

The victim has been identified as Nikhil, who is said to be the owner of a hardware shop in the area. Nikhil has suffered serious burn injuries due to the attack. The police swung into action after the incident came to light. They are examining the CCTV footage and also investigating the other CCTV cameras installed in the area. The police have registered a case in connection with the matter and have initiated an investigation to nab the culprits.

Nikhil can be seen showing off the injuries he suffered

Another video has also surfaced on social media in which Nikhil can be seen showing the injuries he suffered in the attack. It can be seen in the video that he has suffered serious injuries all over his body. Burn marks can be seen on his neck and face in the video. The state government should take the necessary actions to improve the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. Strict action is required against the accused to curb such incidents in the future.