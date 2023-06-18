 Punjab Police Arrests 'Daaku Haseena' and Husband, Masterminds Behind ₹8 Crore Ludhiana Robbery, Using ₹10 Frooti Bait
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Police Arrests 'Daaku Haseena' and Husband, Masterminds Behind ₹8 Crore Ludhiana Robbery, Using ₹10 Frooti Bait

Punjab Police Arrests 'Daaku Haseena' and Husband, Masterminds Behind ₹8 Crore Ludhiana Robbery, Using ₹10 Frooti Bait

The Ludhiana robbery occurred on June 10 when armed robbers forcibly stole more than Rs 8 crore from the office of a cash management company called CMS Securities. The robbers overpowered the security guards during the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

A couple suspected of planning and carrying out a big robbery in Ludhiana have been caught by the police on Saturday.

Interestingly, they were arrested while they were on their way to a religious place in Uttarakhand to show their gratitude for their successful crime.

The couple Mandeep Kaur and Jaswinder Singh were also planning to visit other religious places as part of their plan.

Rs 10 Frooti leads to the arrest

The Punjab police used a clever strategy to catch "Daaku Haseena." They found out that the couple wanted to visit Hemkunt Sahib, so they decided to distribute Frooti to the pilgrims. When the police offered the drink to the criminals, their faces were exposed, and they were identified and captured.

The Police Commissioner, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, revealed that they had information that the couple might try to escape to another country through Nepal. However, their escape was prevented because the police had issued a lookout notice for them. The couple was caught near Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand while they were returning from their religious trip.

The police found Rs 21 lakh in the possession of the couple. So far, a total of Rs 5.96 crore has been recovered from the robbery. Another person named Gaurav, also known as Gulshan, was arrested in Gidderbaha, making a total of nine suspects apprehended.

The robbery

The Ludhiana robbery occurred on June 10 when armed robbers forcibly stole more than Rs 8 crore from the office of a cash management company called CMS Securities. The robbers overpowered the security guards during the incident.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, expressed his pride in the Ludhiana Police and the Counter Intelligence unit for quickly solving the CMS Cash Robbery Case.

He praised their achievement in capturing the fugitives Mandeep Kaur, also known as Mona, and Jaswinder Singh in Uttarakhand.

He called them the masterminds behind the Ludhiana Cash Van Robbery. DGP Yadav commended the police teams for their professional approach in solving this big robbery, as he mentioned in his tweet.

Read Also
WATCH: Ludhiana Police Crack ₹8.49 Crore Heist, This Instagram Reel Helped Cops Nab Accused
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan News: Four Districts Lashed With Heavy Rainfall Due To Biparjoy Effect

Rajasthan News: Four Districts Lashed With Heavy Rainfall Due To Biparjoy Effect

Punjab Police Arrests 'Daaku Haseena' and Husband, Masterminds Behind ₹8 Crore Ludhiana Robbery,...

Punjab Police Arrests 'Daaku Haseena' and Husband, Masterminds Behind ₹8 Crore Ludhiana Robbery,...

Tamil Nadu Crime: CCTV Captures Gruesome Murder Of 29-Year-Old Murder Accused By 5 Men In Karaikudi

Tamil Nadu Crime: CCTV Captures Gruesome Murder Of 29-Year-Old Murder Accused By 5 Men In Karaikudi

Kolkata: ISKCON’s Jagannath Rath Yatra Focuses on 'Mental Peace' After Odisha Train Tragedy

Kolkata: ISKCON’s Jagannath Rath Yatra Focuses on 'Mental Peace' After Odisha Train Tragedy

Video Of Man Climbing Over Seats To Use Lavatory In Crowded Train Goes Viral; Netizens React To The...

Video Of Man Climbing Over Seats To Use Lavatory In Crowded Train Goes Viral; Netizens React To The...