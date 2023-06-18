Punjab Police Arrests 'Daaku Haseena' and Husband, Masterminds Behind ₹8 Crore Ludhiana Robbery, Using ₹10 Frooti Bait

Twitter

A couple suspected of planning and carrying out a big robbery in Ludhiana have been caught by the police on Saturday.

Interestingly, they were arrested while they were on their way to a religious place in Uttarakhand to show their gratitude for their successful crime.

The couple Mandeep Kaur and Jaswinder Singh were also planning to visit other religious places as part of their plan.

Rs 10 Frooti leads to the arrest

The Punjab police used a clever strategy to catch "Daaku Haseena." They found out that the couple wanted to visit Hemkunt Sahib, so they decided to distribute Frooti to the pilgrims. When the police offered the drink to the criminals, their faces were exposed, and they were identified and captured.

The Police Commissioner, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, revealed that they had information that the couple might try to escape to another country through Nepal. However, their escape was prevented because the police had issued a lookout notice for them. The couple was caught near Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand while they were returning from their religious trip.

The police found Rs 21 lakh in the possession of the couple. So far, a total of Rs 5.96 crore has been recovered from the robbery. Another person named Gaurav, also known as Gulshan, was arrested in Gidderbaha, making a total of nine suspects apprehended.

The robbery

The Ludhiana robbery occurred on June 10 when armed robbers forcibly stole more than Rs 8 crore from the office of a cash management company called CMS Securities. The robbers overpowered the security guards during the incident.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, expressed his pride in the Ludhiana Police and the Counter Intelligence unit for quickly solving the CMS Cash Robbery Case.

He praised their achievement in capturing the fugitives Mandeep Kaur, also known as Mona, and Jaswinder Singh in Uttarakhand.

He called them the masterminds behind the Ludhiana Cash Van Robbery. DGP Yadav commended the police teams for their professional approach in solving this big robbery, as he mentioned in his tweet.