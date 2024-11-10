Punjab Police Arrest Two Key Operatives Of Canada-based Arshdeep Singh Dalla In Faridkot Murder; 2 Sophisticated Weapons Recovered

Image Of The Weapons Recovered | X @ DGP Punjab Police

Faridkot (Punjab) [India], November 10 (ANI): Punjab police has apprehended two key operatives of Canada-based Arshdeep Singh Dalla for their alleged involvement in the murder case of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in the state's Faridkot district last month, said an official on Sunday.

As per investigations a man identified as Jasawant Singh Gill (45) was also shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district by the two arrested on the direction of the Canada-based gangster Dall.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav posted on X, "State Special Operation Cell of Mohali in a joint operation with the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Faridkot Police apprehended two key operatives of Canada-based designated terrorist Arsh Dalla involved in the murder of Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in Faridkot."

"Investigations reveal that the accused also killed Jaswant Singh Gill on November 7, 2024, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh under directions from Arsh Dalla," said the DGP.

The official further said, "Both suspects returned to Punjab after the crime, where they were apprehended near Kharar. With their arrest, another possible target killing in the state has been averted. Two sophisticated weapons have been recovered."

Further investigations are ongoing.

About The Case

The victim in the Gwalior shooting, identified as Jaswant Singh Gill, was undergoing life imprisonment in a 2016 murder case and was killed on Thursday. The murder was caught on CCTV.

Two bike-borne miscreants shot and killed Jaswant Singh, a resident of Gopal Bagh in Dabra in Gwalior district. He had returned home on parole a few days ago for Diwali. As per the CCTV footage, he was shot at by two bike-borne persons while he was taking a stroll outside his house.

Gill was serving his sentence in Central Jail Gwalior and on October 28 had been released on parole.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Punjab Police arrested two operatives linked to Portugal-based gangster Manpreet Singh, also known as Mannu Ghanshampuria, marking a significant step in the fight against illegal arms smuggling, as per an official press release.

The arrested individuals were also found to have connections with US-based criminals Balwinder Singh, alias Doni Bal, and Prabhdeep Singh, alias Prabh Dasuwal, according to Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

The two detained operatives have been identified as Aditya Kapoor, alias Makhan, from Lahori Gate, Amritsar, and Ravinder Singh from the village of Akarpura in Gurdaspur.

Police recovered four firearms from their possession, including a 9mm Glock pistol, two foreign-made .30 bore pistols, and one .32 bore pistol, along with five magazines and 14 live cartridges.

