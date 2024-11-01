 Punjab: Police Bust Interstate Weapons Smuggling Module, Arrest 7 With 12 Pistols, 16 Magazines & 23 Live Cartridges
Police said that acting swiftly on an information about illegal weapons being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh and supplied to criminal elements in the state, police teams apprehended the accused from the area of Chheharta and Baba Bakala

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 08:31 PM IST
The seized firearms | X/@DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Friday claimed to have dismantled an interstate illegal weapons smuggling module with the arrest of seven operatives and recovered 12 pistols along with 16 magazines and 23 live cartridges from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested have been identified as Karanjeet Singh alias Dhanni, Jashandeep Singh alias Maya alias Chillar, Ishmeet Singh alias Rishu, Amritpal Singh alias Spura and Dilpreet Singh alias Dil, all residents of Chheharta, Amritsar; Varinder Singh alias Ravi and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Baba Bakala Sahib in Amritsar.

Stating that preliminary investigations revealed that the module was providing logistical support to various gangs by procuring weapons from Madhya Pradesh, DGP Yadav said that probe also revealed that accused Dhanni along with his brother Jashandeep and Ishmeet brought weapon consignments from Madhya Pradesh to further deliver them to different persons on the instructions by USA-based Dilpreet Singh, he added.

Police said that acting swiftly on an information about illegal weapons being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh and supplied to criminal elements in the state, police teams apprehended the accused from the area of Chheharta and Baba Bakala

