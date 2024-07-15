Punjab: Police Arrest Drug Smuggler With 41 Quintals Of Poppy Husk In Container Truck From MP |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Monday claimed to have arrested a drug smuggler with 4,100 kg (210 bags) of poppy husk smuggled in a container-truck from Madhya Pradesh.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested person was identified as Sandeep Singh alias Kaka (truck driver), a resident of Jalandhar. Apart from recovering a big haul of poppy husk, police teams have also impounded his container-truck.

Big win in the war on drugs!



Counter Intelligence, Bathinda has arrested a drug smuggler and seized a massive 4100 Kg (210 bags) of poppy husk, smuggled from Madhya Pradesh.



Our team is working tirelessly to uncover the entire network, following both forward and backward… pic.twitter.com/R0uO4CVMLq — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 15, 2024

DGP Yadav said that acting on information about trafficking of poppy husk in large quantities, police teams from Counter Intelligence (CI) Bathinda, along with district police laid a joint checkpoint and stopped a suspected container truck and found 210 bags carrying 41 quintals of the poppy husk drug.

He said that this consignment was supposed to be delivered in the area of Jalandhar, Moga and Ferozepur districts. Sharing more details, AIG, CI, Bathinda, Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that the arrested drug smuggler has confessed to have delivered such big consignments of poppy husk from Pratapgarh in MP to Punjab earlier as well.