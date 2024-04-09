Punjab: NIA Arrests 6th Accused In 102 Kg Attari Narcotics Haul Case

NIA | File

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made another major breakthrough in the Attari drug seizure case with the arrest of a key accused, identified as Harwinder Singh found to be actively involved in drug dealing and quality testing, besides handling the proceeds of narcotics smuggling.

NIA Nabs 6th Accused In The Case

As per NIA investigations, the accused, a resident of Naushehra Panuaan, Tarn Taran, Punjab, used to distribute drugs, handle cash and launder drug proceeds through banking as well as hawala channels.

With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to six. The case relates to a major conspiracy hatched by the international drug cartel to circulate drugs in India through various distributors and channelize the proceeds to the foreign-based masterminds. The case came to light following two seizures, totalling 102.784 Kgs of heroin drug valuing approx. Rs. 700 crores, in April 2022 by Indian Customs.

The drugs, which had been concealed in a consignment of Licorice roots (Mulethi), had arrived in India from Afghanistan through ICP Attari, Amritsar.

NIA Takes Over Investigation

NIA, on taking over the investigation, had found that, on the directions of Dubai based absconding accused Shahid Ahmed @ Qazi Abdul Wadood, the heroin consignment was sent into India by Afghanistan-based accused Nazir Ahmed Qani. It was meant for delivery to accused Razi Haider Zaidi in India, for further distribution across the country.

Razi Haider Zaidi and Vipin Mittal were arrested earlier in the case. Proceeds of narcotics amounting to Rs 1.34 Crores were recovered from another co-accused, Amritpal Singh, and frozen under relevant legal provisions. Amritpal Singh was arrested on 15th December 2023 while attempting to flee the country. Shahid Ahmed @ Qazi Abdul Wadood and Nazir Ahmed Qani are absconding.

A chargesheet was filed by NIA earlier on 16th December 2022 against four accused persons, Shahid Ahmed @ Qazi Abdul Wadood, Nazir Ahmed Qani, Razi Haider Zaidi and Vipin Mittal.