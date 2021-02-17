Punjab Municipal Election Results: Congress takes major lead in civic polls

Chandigarh: Amid farmers' protest, the ruling Congress in Punjab took a major lead in the civic body polls, while the BJP, which was facing anger over the contentious Central farm laws, had a dismal show.

In a clean sweep, the Congress won 49 out of 50 wards in Abohar, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won one. Out of 50 wards in Hoshiarpur, the Congress won 31 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party won four wards, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) two. However, SAD and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not win any ward.

In Moga, the Congress won 20 out of the 50 wards, while SAD was second with 15 wards. Independent candidates won 10 wards, while the AAP and the BJP won four and one wards respectively. In the Bhawanigarh municipal council, the Congress won 13 out of the 15 seats while SAD and Independent won one seat each. The BJP and AAP failed to secure any seats.

The counting of ballots for the 116 Punjab urban local bodies, including seven high-stake municipal corporations, amid tight security is underway, electoral officials said. Amid allegations of booth capturing and clashes, there was 71.39 per cent of the 39,15,280 electorate polling on February 14 in the state.

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation in Mohali would take place on Thursday after repolling in two booths owing to reports of irregularities. The main contest in the urban local bodies was among the Congress, the opposition AAP and SAD.