Punjab: Two killed in clash between Congress, Akali workers in Moga during civic polls campaigning

Chandigarh: Two persons were killed while as many sustained minor injuries following a clash between Congress and Akali workers campaigning for civic polls in Punjab's Moga district, police said on Wednesday.

Three accused, including the husband of the local Congress candidate, have been arrested.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when workers of both the parties came face to face in ward number 9 of Moga district, said police.

Both the factions first had heated arguments over some issue which later led to a clash.