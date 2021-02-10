Punjab: Two killed in clash between Congress, Akali workers in Moga during civic polls campaigning

Chandigarh: Two persons were killed while as many sustained minor injuries following a clash between Congress and Akali workers campaigning for civic polls in Punjab's Moga district, police said on Wednesday.
Three accused, including the husband of the local Congress candidate, have been arrested.
The incident took place on Tuesday night when workers of both the parties came face to face in ward number 9 of Moga district, said police.
Both the factions first had heated arguments over some issue which later led to a clash.
The clash erupted between Congress candidate Harwinder Kaur and relatives-supporters of SAD candidate Kulwinder Kaur during Municipal Elections campaigning.
Akali workers, who were campaigning for the February 14 municipal polls, alleged that Congress activists ran their vehicles over them when they tried to flee.
One person died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Ludhiana, said police.
"After the clash, Narendra Pal Singh Sidhu (husband of Congress candidate) & other were leaving in their vehicles when the 2 were run-over by them; one died at spot while the other in hospital," Moga City DSP BS Bhullar said.
A case under relevant sections including 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against Narinderpal Singh Sidhu, husband of Congress candidate from ward number 9, and six others, said police. A total of nine people from the Congress have been named in the FIR.
Three persons including Sidhu have been arrested, said police adding that two vehicles had also been impounded.
Elections to eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state will be held on February 14.
A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray. Out of the total candidates, 2,037 are of the ruling Congress, while 1,569 are Akali Dal nominees. The number of candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are 1,003 and 1,606, respectively, data provided by state election officials said.
They said 15,305 candidates had filed nomination papers for eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayat elections.
The counting of votes will take place on February 17.
(With PTI inputs)