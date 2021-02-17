Punjab Municipal Election 2021: For first time in 53 years, Bathinda will get a Congress Mayor

In a major rout for the opposition amid the farmers' protest and just a year ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, the Congress won seven municipal corporations and was leading in other civic body polls, while the BJP, facing anger over the contentious Central farm laws, had a dismal show in its urban dominated segments.

The Congress won municipal corporations in Abohar, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Moga, Batala and Hoshiarpur.

And now, Bathinda will get a mayor from the Congress party for the first time in 53 years.

Punjab Finance Minister and Congress leader Manpreet Singh Badal shared the news on Twitter. "History has been made today! Bathinda will get a Congress Mayor for the 1st time in 53 years! Thank you to ALL Bathinda residents. Congratulations to the people of Bathinda for a spectacular victory. Kudos to all Congress candidates and workers, who toiled for this day," he tweeted.

The Minister also met the winning candidates of his party after the results of municipal corporation elections were declared in Bathinda.