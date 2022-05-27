Sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mohali court

Mohali court on Friday ordered 14-day judicial custody to former AAP leader Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla after the hearing, ANI reported.

Singla was arrested by Anti-Corruption Branch following corruption allegations against him.

Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet Tuesday (May 24) over graft charges and was arrested shortly afterwards, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserting his government has zero-tolerance for corruption.

Singla’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Pardeep Kumar was also arrested, and both were presented before the court of Ravtesh Inderjit Singh in Mohali under heavy security, which sent them to three-day police remand.

An FIR against the two was registered at the Mohali Phase-8 police station on a complaint by Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh who alleged that they demanded a Rs 1.16-crore bribe from the allotment of projects and a one per cent commission in all future contracts.

CM Mann himself announced Singla’s removal from the Cabinet which was sworn in just two months ago after the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power, riding on the agenda of corruption-free governance, and other poll promises.

