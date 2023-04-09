Punjab: Mobile phones, drugs in Bathinda jail, inmates allege of assault by authorities; prison official removed after video goes viral |

Bathinda jail, which is supposed to be a high-security prison, is now in the spotlight after prisoners allegedly used mobile phones to make videos from inside. In the pictures that have surfaced, a prisoner is seen holding a mobile phone while making a video from the jail. The prisoners can be heard pleading with CM Bhagwant Mann to take action. This video exposed the jail management's inability to prevent such incidents.

Assault allegations and drug dealing

Moreover, the prisoners have accused the jail administration of physically assaulting them and forcing them to sell drugs. They stated that drugs and mobile phones are common in the jail, and officials ask them to sell drugs. When they refuse, they are mentally and physically tortured. Some prisoners even revealed how officers ask them to supply drugs inside the jail, and when they refuse, they are beaten up and threatened.

Removal of ADGP Jail B Chandrasekhar

After the video went viral on ABP Sanjha, the Punjab government removed ADGP Jail B Chandrasekhar from his position and appointed ADGP Arun Pal Singh as his replacement. It remains unclear how the prisoners managed to obtain the mobile phones.

Criticism from political leaders

The incident has sparked criticism from political leaders, with Sukhbir Badal, the president of Akali Dal, stating that there is no control in Punjab. The video also featured Lawrence Bishnoi, who was being interviewed while in jail. The finance minister of Punjab, Harpal Cheema, blamed the previous governments for creating gangsters and stated that the current government has allocated a budget for installing scanners and jammers in the jail to prevent such incidents from happening again.