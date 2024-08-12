 Punjab Horror: Married Woman Raped After Her Brother Elopes With Accused's Daughter In Ludhiana
According to police, the victim in her complaint said her brother and the daughter of the main accused Ravinder had eloped in April this year.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

A man along with three family members allegedly gang-raped a married woman here to avenge the perceived humiliation after his daughter eloped with the victim's brother, police said on Sunday.

The accused, who hail from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, also allegedly recorded the act on their mobile phones, they added.

Although the incident took place on May 1, the victim was too traumatised to report the matter for a long time, the police said.

It was only after she recovered and stabilised from the trauma of the alleged gangrape that she approached the police for filing the complaint, they said.

A case has been registered at Tibba Road Police Station against the four accused -- Ravinder Singh, his brother Varinder Singh, son Aman Singh and another associate Santosh Singh, they added.

The four men reached her house on May 1 in search of the couple. After not finding them there, the accused allegedly intimidated the victim and gang-raped her to seek vengeance.

They also threatened her that if she lodged a complaint, they would upload the video on social media and make it viral, the complainant said.

The victim is the mother of two children, the police said.

