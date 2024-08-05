Ayodhya Gangrape Horror: Accused Mohammad Moid Khan Was Involved In Communal Riots, Land Grabbing In Past |

Mohammad Moid Khan, a Samajwadi Party functionary arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, has a long history of criminal activities. His political influence in the area had previously deterred local governments and law enforcement from acting against him.

Khan was arrested and sent to jail on charges of raping a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya, marking the first legal action taken against him in 12 years. Following his arrest, local authorities began demolishing properties he had reportedly seized.

According to an India Today report, Khan's influence had been cultivated over two decades through his connections to powerful figures in the Samajwadi Party. He was particularly close to Mohammed Rashid, the former chairman of the Bhadrasa Municipal Council, whose father, Mohammed Ahmed, also held significant sway.

Khan's Role In 2012 Durga Puja Riots

One of the most notable incidents linked to Khan occurred on October 24, 2012, during the Durga Puja procession in Bhadrasa. A communal riot broke out, resulting in an attack on the Hindu procession and the murder of a man named Bhola Gupta. Khan, along with Mohammed Ahmed, was accused of inciting the riot and murder, according to the report.

Although Khan was jailed following an FIR, his influence was so profound that the Bhadrasa police post reportedly operated from his residence. However, locals claimed that the police post was not actually in Khan's house but on a close associate's property.

Read Also Ayodhya Rape Case: Bakery Of Rape Accused SP Leader Demolished

Khan Joined Samajwadi Party As Functionary In 2012

In 2012, leveraging his close ties with Mohammed Ahmed, Khan became the municipal president of the Samajwadi Party, a position he continues to hold. Under Ahmed's protection, Khan began seizing government and poor people's lands.

Khan, who has six children (four sons and two daughters), gained considerable wealth and influence despite his limited formal education, having only attended a madrasa. A shopping complex housing a private bank, identified by the Revenue Department for demolition due to illegal occupation of government land, also reportedly belonged to a relative residing abroad.

Read Also UP: Ayodhya Gang Rape Incident Takes Political Overtone As Leaders Trade Charges

Khan Under Strict Scrutiny

Following Khan's recent arrest, several Dalit families have accused him of land seizures. The district administration is currently investigating his properties, with suspicions that Khan has invested his relatives' overseas earnings into various assets. Properties under his and his associates' names are now under scrutiny.