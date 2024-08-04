UP: Ayodhya Gang Rape Incident Takes Political Overtone As Leaders Trade Charges

Yogi Adityanath | Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

The Ayodhya gang rape incident has ignited significant political controversy, with leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) engaging in a war of words. The BJP is targeting the Samajwadi Party over the issue, while SP President Akhilesh Yadav emphasizes the need for justice for the victim.

Samajwadi Party leaders say that the accused have been targeted with bulldozer action because they are Muslims and belong to Samajwadi Party. “If they are guilty, they should be punished but not the way the Yogi government is acting against them,” SP leader Pawan Pandey told FPJ.

The SP leaders have started targeting government after their national president Akhilesh Yadav demanded DNA test for the accused.

Prominent leaders have taken to social media to express their views, leading to a series of accusations and counter-accusations. Swami Prasad Maurya recently criticized the BJP government on his social media account.

In his post, Maurya urged the BJP government to immediately arrest and take legal action against the perpetrators of the Ayodhya rape incident. He emphasized that the focus should not be on caste and party politics, stating, "A criminal is a criminal, regardless of their caste or party affiliation." He accused the BJP government of prioritizing political and caste-based agendas over legal action.

However, Mayawati has seconded Yogi’s action and said that more strict action should be taken against the accused

In response, a BJP delegation, led by Baburam Nishad, visited Ayodhya. Nishad said, "We have spoken to the victim's mother and will submit a comprehensive report to our national leadership. Our Uttar Pradesh government will not spare those responsible for this heinous crime. Akhilesh Yadav talks about DNA testing and PDA, but he cannot see or hear the pain of this daughter. The government will take such a strong step against the perpetrators that it will be remembered for generations. I urge Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase the financial compensation from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh."

Sangeeta Balwant, MP, also commented, "I met with the victim's mother and tried to understand her pain. The Chief Minister has taken action against the accused. We have assured her that there is no need to fear and that strict action will be taken."

Another BJP leader, Narendra Kumar Kashyap, assured that all the accused would be punished, and an investigation is underway. "We will speak to the authorities as this is a serious incident. The Samajwadi Party has not taken this matter seriously," he said.