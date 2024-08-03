Bulldozer Action In UP: Rape Accused SP Leader Moeed Khan's Bakery Razed In Ayodhya; Visuals Surface

X

The local administration in Ayodhya bulldozed the bakery of SP leader Moeed Khan, the main accused in the gang rape of a minor girl after it was found to be illegal.

The action by the district administration comes a day after an FIR was registered in the rape case on Friday. According to reports, the UP government has also suspended the station and chowki in-charges.

Early in the morning, the bakery owned by the rape accused was raided by the Food Safety Deputy Commissioner, who ordered the testing of the products being made there. Moeed Khan runs a bakery named 'Avon Bakery,' which is situated in Bhadarsa.

News agency ANI has share the visuals of bulldozer action against the bakery.

During the demolition of the bakery, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nair were present at the scene.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the mother of the 12-year-old victim and assured her that the accused would face the strictest punishment.

According to reports, the victim's mother has demanded the death penalty for the main accused, Moeed Khan, and his aide.

On Friday, the UP Police filed a new case related to the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya. This case, lodged in the Kotwali Nagar area, accuses SP leader and Nagar Panchayat Bhadarsa Chairman Mohammad Rashid, SP leader Jai Singh Rana, and another person of allegedly threatening the victim's family to settle the matter.

Akhilesh Yadav's PDA is a lie: UP Minister

UP Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad on Saturday lashed out at former UP Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of protecting the rape accused.

Speaking to the media, he said, "Akhilesh Yadav's PDA is a lie... Those who raise the slogans of PDA and feel proud of the fact that they won in Ayodhya, it seems that they have won with the help of these criminals... They are protecting the criminal, neither expelling him from the party nor saying anything against the accused. Today, I have raised this issue in the House, and until I make sure that he gets hanged, I will stand by the victim. I thank the CM for taking cognizance and action. I just hope to protect my community..."