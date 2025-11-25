 Telangana: 7-Month Pregnant Woman Dies On Her Birthday Due To Electrocution In Warangal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: 7-Month Pregnant Woman Dies On Her Birthday Due To Electrocution In Warangal

Telangana: 7-Month Pregnant Woman Dies On Her Birthday Due To Electrocution In Warangal

The victim, identified as Pratyusha, was reportedly taking clothes from a drying line in the courtyard of her house in Narsampet town when she came in contact with a live wire. Neighbours rushed to help after hearing her screams, but she succumbed before any assistance could reach her.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
article-image

In a heartbreaking incident from Telangana’s Warangal district, a seven-month pregnant woman died of electrocution on her birthday. The victim, identified as Pratyusha, was reportedly taking clothes from a drying line in the courtyard of her house in Narsampet town when she came in contact with a live wire. Neighbours rushed to help after hearing her screams, but she succumbed before any assistance could reach her.

Local police have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the fatal electric shock. The incident has left the community in grief, as Pratyusha was expecting her first child.

Groom Duped in Matrimony Scam

In a separate case from Warangal district, a man was allegedly cheated by a woman he met through an online matrimonial platform. The victim, a resident of Choutapalli village in Parvathagiri mandal, reportedly connected with a woman who introduced herself as a resident of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Claiming she was unmarried, the woman entered into a marriage with him just last month.

FPJ Shorts
Breaking! Rohit Sharma Appointed Brand Ambassador For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Breaking! Rohit Sharma Appointed Brand Ambassador For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Mumbai News: Yatri App Introduces Real-Time Chat Feature For Local Train Commuters Across All Corridors
Mumbai News: Yatri App Introduces Real-Time Chat Feature For Local Train Commuters Across All Corridors
Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Come Together; Netizens Wonder If A Reunion Episode Is Being Shot - Watch Video
Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Come Together; Netizens Wonder If A Reunion Episode Is Being Shot - Watch Video
Hindustan Power Bags SECI Contract For 300 MWp Solar Project With 300 MWh Battery Storage; Wins Additional 150 MW Solar-BESS Project
Hindustan Power Bags SECI Contract For 300 MWp Solar Project With 300 MWh Battery Storage; Wins Additional 150 MW Solar-BESS Project

According to reports, shortly after the wedding, she fled with ₹2 lakh in cash and eight tolas of gold from the groom's house. The man realised he had been deceived when she stopped responding to calls and disappeared without a trace.

Police have registered a case and are attempting to track down the accused woman. Officials suspect it to be part of a wider pattern of matrimonial scams in the region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: 7-Month Pregnant Woman Dies On Her Birthday Due To Electrocution In Warangal

Telangana: 7-Month Pregnant Woman Dies On Her Birthday Due To Electrocution In Warangal

UP Shocker: Man Rapes 3-Year-Old Girl, Attempts To Kill Her By Throwing Her From 2nd Floor In...

UP Shocker: Man Rapes 3-Year-Old Girl, Attempts To Kill Her By Throwing Her From 2nd Floor In...

VIDEO: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Guru Tegh Bahadur On 350th Martyrdom Day In Kurukshetra

VIDEO: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Guru Tegh Bahadur On 350th Martyrdom Day In Kurukshetra

'500-Year Resolve Fulfilled': PM Modi Hoists Saffron Dharma Flag At Ram Temple In Ayodhya - VIDEO

'500-Year Resolve Fulfilled': PM Modi Hoists Saffron Dharma Flag At Ram Temple In Ayodhya - VIDEO

PM Modi's Latest Bold Outfit Has Left The Internet Shocked: Netizens Say, 'Never Seen Him In This...

PM Modi's Latest Bold Outfit Has Left The Internet Shocked: Netizens Say, 'Never Seen Him In This...