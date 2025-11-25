Telangana: 7-Month Pregnant Woman Dies On Her Birthday Due To Electrocution In Warangal

In a heartbreaking incident from Telangana’s Warangal district, a seven-month pregnant woman died of electrocution on her birthday. The victim, identified as Pratyusha, was reportedly taking clothes from a drying line in the courtyard of her house in Narsampet town when she came in contact with a live wire. Neighbours rushed to help after hearing her screams, but she succumbed before any assistance could reach her.

Local police have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the fatal electric shock. The incident has left the community in grief, as Pratyusha was expecting her first child.

Groom Duped in Matrimony Scam

In a separate case from Warangal district, a man was allegedly cheated by a woman he met through an online matrimonial platform. The victim, a resident of Choutapalli village in Parvathagiri mandal, reportedly connected with a woman who introduced herself as a resident of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Claiming she was unmarried, the woman entered into a marriage with him just last month.

According to reports, shortly after the wedding, she fled with ₹2 lakh in cash and eight tolas of gold from the groom's house. The man realised he had been deceived when she stopped responding to calls and disappeared without a trace.

Police have registered a case and are attempting to track down the accused woman. Officials suspect it to be part of a wider pattern of matrimonial scams in the region.