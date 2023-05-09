Punjab HC grants bail to Repuiblic TV journalist Bhawana Kishore in Ludhiana 'accident case

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted bail to the Delhi-based TV journalist, Bhawana Kishore, and her two associates, arrested in an alleged accident case in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Bhawana, along with her camera person Mritunjay Kumar and driver of the vehicle the two were travelling in, Parmender Rawat, were booked and arrested when their car had allegedly hit a woman in Ludhiana where they were covering an event to be addressed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The trio had moved the High Court on Saturday where they were granted interim bail.

Bhawana, two others get regular bail

On Tuesday, the High Court bench of Justice A G Masih granted regular bail to them after a detailed hearing in the case, said their lawyers. The ruling Punjab AAP government, however, denied their charges that there was a political motive behind the registration of the police case against them.

Stating that the allegations against the accused had been corroborated by two eyewitnesses, the government said that there was convincing evidence against the petitioners.

The petitioners on the other hand had sought quashing of the FIR by Ludhiana police and demanded bail. The case was registered for rash driving, causing hurt and under provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act. They claimed that they were booked as they were part of reports done about the expenditure on the renovation of Kejriwal’s office residence.